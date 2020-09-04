TURNER, Nile "Butch," "Tony", 80 years old, of Quinton, Va., passed away September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nile Turner and Marjorie Mankin. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; and stepson, Chris; brothers, Wayne Turner, wife, Stacy, Doug Turner, Neal Turner, wife, Eva. He also survived by his three sons, Robby, Ricky and Matt. Butch was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and loved to sing and play his guitar. He had many friends and family who loved his laughter and quick wit; he was a kind and loving man, who will be missed everyday. We love you, rest in peace. A memorial will be decided later.



