MOORE, Norma A., 74, went to be with her Lord on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Moore; daughter, Penny Moore; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, four nieces and two sisters-in-law. She was a loving wife, caring mother and wonderful grandmother. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at the Mausoleum at Washington Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store