1/1
Norma A. Moore
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Norma A., 74, went to be with her Lord on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Moore; daughter, Penny Moore; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, four nieces and two sisters-in-law. She was a loving wife, caring mother and wonderful grandmother. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at the Mausoleum at Washington Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mausoleum at Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved