Norma (Edwards) Carter Harris
HARRIS, Norma Edwards Carter, 105, of Ashland, entered the gates of Heaven on September 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Annie Edwards; two brothers, one sister; first husband, Richard Carter; and second husband, Ward Harris Sr. She is survived by her niece, Elsie Mae Lindsey; nephews, Eldridge Edwards (Mary), G. M. Edwards (Brenda); two great-nephews; her caregivers for the last five years, Robert and Pauline Hart; devoted friends, Clyde Dalton and Sylvia Gardner; and her church family. Norma was a charter member of New Found Church of Christ, where she was active up until the last few months. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Found Church of Christ on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ashland. We would like to thank Kimberly of Paradise Home Care and the nurses and staff of At Home Care Hospice for their kindness and care for Norma over the last few months and days of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to New Found Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 1399, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
