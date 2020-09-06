1/
Norman Preston Custalow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUSTALOW, Norman Preston, went to be with his parents, Norman T. "Chief Evening Star" and Barbara Custalow on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Jasmine Foy; three sons, Liam and Jolon Custalow and Dallas Foy; four sisters, Leigh Turner, Mary Turner, Ashley Collins and Caitlyn Adkins; two brothers, James Anstead and Bookie Collins. He is also survived by two nephews, Robert Turner and Dakota Eanes; a niece, Chelsey Turner; and one great-nephew, Abel Turner; as well as several aunts and uncles and many lifelong friends. The family will recieve friends on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., in Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church cemetery, 1409 Mattaponi Reservation Cir., West Point, Va. 23181.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved