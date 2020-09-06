1/1
Norman Stewart Warinner
WARINNER, Norman Stewart, passed away peacefully in his home on September 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley B. Warinner; his son, Glen Warinner (Theresa); and his grandchildren, Brock, Samantha, Nicholas and Anthony. He labored dutifully for C & P Telephone Company and later with AT&T for his entire working life, and was also a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America Club and enjoyed traveling with them in his motor home all over the USA. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on September 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association Fund. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
