ROSS, Ollehi Bernice, 97, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on August 28, 2020. She is survived by brother, Andrew L. Bagby; sister, Zanderine Smith (Burton); a devoted niece, Jacqueline Tate (Fred); stepdaughter, Lorraine McCullen (Albert); and stepson, Larry Palmer (Roni). There will be a walk-through viewing on September 7, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McClenny & Watkins Funeral Services. Graveside service on September 8, 2020, 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
SEP
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
600 Henry Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 293-8090
