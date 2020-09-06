1/1
Ozelia L. Wortham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ozelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WORTHAM, Ozelia L., departed this life August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wortham Jr.; and son, Thomas Wortham III. She is survived by her daughter, Alberta Smith; two sons, Purcell Wortham (Thelma) and Ronald Wortham (Cheryl); two sisters, Juanita Roane and Odessa Thornton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1:30 p.m. Please note that the service will have limited capacity, but can be viewed online at www.manningfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter J. Manning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved