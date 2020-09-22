1/1
Patricia Cashion "Pat" Robertson
ROBERTSON, Patricia "Pat" Cashion, age 63, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by several siblings. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Robertson Sr.; children, Gayle Smith (Paul) and Rickey Robertson Jr. (Danielle); grandchildren, Tristan Snipes, Robbie Smith, Aiden Enroughty-Snipes, Dylan Smith and Grace Robertson; and one sister, Doris Campbell. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., and Wednesday, September 23, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., from 10 to 11 a.m., where services will be held immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skinquarter Baptist Church or Beach Community Grange.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Skinquarter Baptist Church,
SEP
23
Service
11:00 AM
Skinquarter Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 22, 2020
It was always a pleasure to be in Pat’s company! She will be missed! I hope all the happy memories you have help bring you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Carla Donathan
Friend
September 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Andrea Rickards
Friend
September 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Pat was a lovely person and she will be missed. Love to you all.
Sandy Williams
Friend
September 22, 2020
Pat always had a great story and a wonderful laugh. She always brightened up a place with her presence. We were fortunate to have met her. Wishing you peace.
The Zuend Family
September 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
She was very special and will be missed by many
Sharon Ward
Friend
