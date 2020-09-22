ROBERTSON, Patricia "Pat" Cashion, age 63, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by several siblings. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Robertson Sr.; children, Gayle Smith (Paul) and Rickey Robertson Jr. (Danielle); grandchildren, Tristan Snipes, Robbie Smith, Aiden Enroughty-Snipes, Dylan Smith and Grace Robertson; and one sister, Doris Campbell. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., and Wednesday, September 23, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., from 10 to 11 a.m., where services will be held immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skinquarter Baptist Church or Beach Community Grange.



