ANDERSON, Preston P., departed this life September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by loving wife, Betty F. Anderson; and grandson, Hunter D. Anderson. He is survived by son, Kevin Anderson (Kimberly); one grandson, Devin Carter Anderson; one brother, Palmer Anderson; several nieces, nephews and cousins, among them dedicated Robert Hopkins Jr., Joyce Williams, Lois Mills and Mary Smith; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Booker and Yvonne Scott; brother-in-law, James Lee; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral services will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the family requests attendance be limited to family and close friends only.