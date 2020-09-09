1/1
Ralph W. Roane Sr.
ROANE, Ralph W., Sr., departed this life September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Roane. He is survived by four children, Russell Banks (Miriam), Cynthia Roane, Renee Henderson and Ralph Roane Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
