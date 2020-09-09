ROANE, Ralph W., Sr., departed this life September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Roane. He is survived by four children, Russell Banks (Miriam), Cynthia Roane, Renee Henderson and Ralph Roane Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.



