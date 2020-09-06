1/1
Raymond Clifford "Ray" Jordan Jr.
JORDAN, Raymond Clifford "Ray" Jr., of Richmond, Va., went home to be with Jesus Monday, August 24, 2020. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Jordan; and his sister, Audrey Garthright. He is survived by his devoted ex-wife, but close friend, Nancy Osgood; stepdaughters, Cressida Gattermeir (Dave) and Faith; his sister, Janet Reed (Jimmy); a brother-in-law, Arthur Garthright; and many nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends. A memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Colosse Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to either Colosse Baptist Church, 23945 King William Rd., West Point, Va. 23181 or West Point Church of God, P.O. Box 1420 West Point, Va. 23181.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
