Raymond L. "Ray" Smith
1960 - 2020
SMITH, Raymond L. "Ray", 60, of Mechanicsville, took his final ride to meet Jesus on September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elva Smith; and sister, Barbara Perrin. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, best friend and wife of 40 years, Debbie; proud father of his sons, Travis (Lindsay) and Cory (Ali); Papa to his grandsons, Chaysen Coates and Bryant Smith; sisters, Sandra Loving (Brooken) and Linda Frye (Bill); sister-in-law, Donna Sinnery; several special nieces and nephews. A 1980 graduate of Lee Davis-High School, a diehard fan of Oklahoma Sooners and a cowboy at heart. He loved his horses, his dogs and most importantly, his family. Ray worked for 40 years in a leadership role in the steel industry. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 21. The family requests casual or jean attire, in honor of Ray. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The service can be viewed after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, at www.reellyfeproductions.com for those that are not able to attend. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ray can be made to Bon Secours Hospice. Memorial gifts can be made online at bsvaf.org/supporthospice or mailed to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 18, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
