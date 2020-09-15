1/1
Rebecca Hummel Bradley
1946 - 2020
BRADLEY, Rebecca Hummel, On Monday, September 7, 2020, Rebecca "Becky" Hummel Bradley, loving mother of two, passed away at home at the age of 74 with her boys at her side after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Becky was born on February 23, 1946, in Richmond, Va. and grew up in Mechanicsville, Va., on the family tomato farm. She married Jim Bradley and they raised two sons, Jay and Adam. Becky loved her family, her cats and the River. Becky was preceded in death by husband, Jim; her parents, Wilton and Delia. She is survived by her two boys, Jay (Johanna) and Adam; grandchildren, Conner and Erin; her brother, Buddy (Jan); her sister, Paula (Randy); and three nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Black Creek Baptist Church Mechanicsville, Va., at 1 pm.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
