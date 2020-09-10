1/1
Rex Anthony Williams
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Rex Anthony, 65, of Henrico, received his wings Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, David T. Sr. and Julia Williams. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Vanessa Williams; daughters, Angel and Trenace Williams; siblings, Kimberly, LeVanderth and David Williams; five brothers-in-law, one devoted, Gregory (Dorothy) Pollard; five sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a walk-through visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 03:30 PM
March Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
March Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by March Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved