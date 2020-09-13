1/1
Rhonda Renee Raymond
1969 - 2020
RAYMOND, Rhonda Renee, 50, passed away September 9, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Rhonda was born December 25, 1969. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Ray Raymond; and grandfather, Jimmy Lawrence. She is survived by her son, Robert William "Colby" Mills (Berkley); her mother, Beverly Lawrence Tyree (Ronnie); her brother, Daniel James Tyree (Emily) and their children, Sawyer and Gracie, whom she adored; brother, Cash Raymond; and niece, Maggie; and Colby's father, Roland Mills. She is also survived by her grandmother, Frances Urban Lawrence; great-uncle, Forrest Urban; her aunts, uncles, many countless friends; and her best fur buddy, Cutter.

A time of visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, at Berea Baptist Church, 15421 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville, Va. 23146, from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hounds F4R Heroes Foundation P.O. Box 11552, Richmond, Va. 23230, in support of disabled veterans.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
