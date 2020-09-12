MUDD, Robert Gardiner "Bobby", Bobby Mudd, a lifelong Richmond resident and beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend to so many, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Blair, to cherish him.



Bobby was a gifted artist, a talented chef, a winning fisherman who occasionally exaggerated his catches, a Sudoku master, a collector of rods and reels and broken lawn mowers and just about anything else. He was a modern day Renaissance man who loved Hershey bars, caffeine free Diet Coke, Doritos and his family, although not necessarily in that order. He was also a tough but loving dad to Randy, Tommy and Brian. And he was Granddaddy/BopBop to his 10 grandchildren.



He could fix anything – or at least fiddle and fool with it until it was functional again. Bobby relied on his vast collection of spices and seasonings to whip up gourmet meals for his family, although his 10 grandchildren always looked forward to the specialty of the house when they visited – hot dogs, mac and cheese and applesauce. He loved his grandchildren fiercely and was immensely proud of them, whether they were winning high school cross country races, hooking a big fish at their house in Mathews County, getting a perfect report card or following in his footsteps by creating beautiful art. He loved painting – landscapes of rolling hills, river scenes, abstract oils. Some of his favorite pieces hang in his own private art space in the basement of his home in Mechanicsville. He and Blair spent hours together creating masterpieces with their friends with the Rivah Rat Painters group in Mathews.



Bobby was born and raised in Richmond, just as his parents were. He met the love of his life, Blair, when they swam together for the Ginter Park Pool swim team. Bobby also was a proud Eagle Scout. Bobby and Blair both graduated from John Marshall High School, and then he went on to pursue degree in architecture at the University of Virginia. He worked at Fluor Daniel for 20 years and then at Circuit City until he retired in 2008. He traveled often but always came home in time to see every one of his three boys' football and basketball games.



Bobby had a rumbling voice and a wide grin that commanded attention. He was kind and creative, and he loved life and all its joys – especially his family. He will be missed dearly and celebrated often by his wife, Blair; his three sons, Randy (Kristin) of Mechanicsville, Tommy (Regan) of Midlothian and Brian (Paige) of Mechanicsville. His grandchildren will continue to make Bobby proud through all of their achievements. They are all Mudds through and through: Andrew, Rachel, Daniel, Courtney, Beau, Dylan, Whitney, Presley, Townshend and Campbell. He is also survived by his brothers, Dick Mudd (Donna) and Bill (Gladys); and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville Christian Center, 8061 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville. Masks are required.



