Ronnie Dean Stephens Sr.
1959 - 2020
STEPHENS, Mr. Ronnie Dean, Sr., passed away on September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Eunice Stephens; one son, Ronnie Dean Stephens Jr.; two brothers, Howard and Keith; one sister, Patsy Stephens. He is survived by Lisa Sadler; three brothers, James, Danny and Claude; two sisters, Claudett Stephens and Olivia Laney; one daughter, Robin Stephens; three grandchildren, lots of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Service will be held Monday, September 21, at Dale Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Celebration of his life to follow at Forest Hill Park at 3 p.m. Rest in peace, Ronnie, love you, you will be missed.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
01:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Forest Hill Park
