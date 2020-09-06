1/1
Russell E. Hollins
HOLLINS, Russell E., 90, of Bon Air, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Carrie N. Hollins; sister, Audrey Thompson; brother, Melvin Hollins; and is survived by his daughter, Karen Garris; son, Michael Hollins; two granddaughters, Megan Alexander (Brandon) and Caitlin Garris; two great-granddaughters, Landrie and Lochlyn Alexander; brother, Herman (Charlene); and several nephews and nieces. Russell retired as an Accounting Superintendent at DuPont, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and spending time with his family, who affectionately called him "Papa." He was a previous member of the Last Chance Hunt Club. Services will be private.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
