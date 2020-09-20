1/1
Sallie L. Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, Sallie L., 88, of Richmond, died September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alexander Green Sr.; son, Henry "Ricky" Alexander M. Green Jr.; and daughter, Gail "Jackie" M. Green. Surviving are three daughters, Zona Burwell, Lavern Allen (Lloyd) and Cheyenne Buster (Anthony); two sons, Ernest L. and Joseph E. Green; 30 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, September 21, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Ronald Baylor officiating. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Scott's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved