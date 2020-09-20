GREEN, Sallie L., 88, of Richmond, died September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Alexander Green Sr.; son, Henry "Ricky" Alexander M. Green Jr.; and daughter, Gail "Jackie" M. Green. Surviving are three daughters, Zona Burwell, Lavern Allen (Lloyd) and Cheyenne Buster (Anthony); two sons, Ernest L. and Joseph E. Green; 30 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, September 21, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Ronald Baylor officiating. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
