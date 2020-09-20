MANN, Sandra Salemme, departed this life Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Mann Sr. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Susan Thomas (Michael); granddaughters, Emily and Jenna; stepson, Keith Mann Jr. (Kim); grandchildren, Hayden and Cadence; sister, Sue Salemme Antonick (Jim); nephew, Todd Antonick (Elizabeth); and great-nieces, Kaitlyn and Hannah. Caring for others was a natural gift for Sandy and was demonstrated for many years by working in the healthcare field. Sandy's thoughtfulness and talents showed through in her crafts and painting, which she generously shared with family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Sandy had a love for animals and had recently adopted a dog from the Henrico Humane Society. In her memory, please consider making a donation to the Henrico Humane Society, Inc., P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228 (www.henricohumane.org
). There will be a private family service at a later date.