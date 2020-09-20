1/
Sandra Salemme Mann
MANN, Sandra Salemme, departed this life Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Mann Sr. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Susan Thomas (Michael); granddaughters, Emily and Jenna; stepson, Keith Mann Jr. (Kim); grandchildren, Hayden and Cadence; sister, Sue Salemme Antonick (Jim); nephew, Todd Antonick (Elizabeth); and great-nieces, Kaitlyn and Hannah. Caring for others was a natural gift for Sandy and was demonstrated for many years by working in the healthcare field. Sandy's thoughtfulness and talents showed through in her crafts and painting, which she generously shared with family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Sandy had a love for animals and had recently adopted a dog from the Henrico Humane Society. In her memory, please consider making a donation to the Henrico Humane Society, Inc., P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228 (www.henricohumane.org). There will be a private family service at a later date.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 20, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
