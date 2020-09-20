1/1
Sarah Conner "Peggie" Madison
MADISON, Sarah "Peggie" Conner, 86, of Richmond, passed away September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Holland Madison in 2015; and her grandson, Hayward "Skip" Jenkins III in 2010. She is survived by her son, Phillip H. Madison III (Brenda); two daughters, Peggie M. Freeman (Jerry) and Patricia M. Toney (Leonard); nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Able (Charles). Peggie Madison was born in Bertie County, N.C., on July 31, 1934. She moved to Richmond as a young woman and met her future husband, Phillip. They were married March 10, 1951, and together had three children. While Peggie worked as a homemaker for many years, she also worked as an operator for C&P Telephone Company and as a secretary for Harrington & Madison Builders, Holland Builders and Trice's Lake, Inc. She thoroughly enjoyed and loved making quilts and afghans. Reading was her passion. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 22. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
SEP
22
Service
10:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
