Sarah Jordan "Dickie" Spangler
1917 - 2020
SPANGLER, Sarah "Dickie" Jordan, age 103, of Richmond, Va., widow of Joseph "Joe" W. Spangler, died September 18, 2020. Dickie was born in Richmond, Va., on March 20, 1917, to Pleasant Wiley and Elsie Tiller Jordan; a retiree of The American Oil Co. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles "Chip" H. Spangler. She is survived by her granddaughter, Carrie A. Allen and her husband, Justin; grandson, Joseph Austin Spangler and his wife, Kunoor; great-grandsons, Jude Allen and Brij Spangler; and her many nephews and nieces of the Spangler and Jordan families. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, in Memory of Charles H. Spangler. Arrangements by Bliley's.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
