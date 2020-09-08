1/1
Sheila M. Goodwin
GOODWIN, Sheila M., 64, of Richmond, died September 3, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Claude D. Goodwin; son, Kenny Starks; three granddaughters, Forever and Shalayer Jones and Nykia Jackson; five grandsons, Shaquil Vond, Giovonni, Savion, Simeon and Jaden Goodwin; great-granddaughter, Shaige Goodwin; great-grandson, Nevaeh Starks; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Jerome Ross officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Scott's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
1 entry
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
