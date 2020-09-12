1/1
Shelia Jackson Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURNER, Shelia Jackson, departed this life September 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Turner Sr.; four children, one brother and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Roselawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter J. Manning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved