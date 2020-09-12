TURNER, Shelia Jackson, departed this life September 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Turner Sr.; four children, one brother and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.