1/1
Shirley L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Shirley L., 81, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her husband of 56 years, Willie L. Smith Jr. on September 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Kitts, Willie Smith III, James Smith, Kenny Smith, Tommy Smith and Michael Smith (Connie); eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Barrett. Shirley's passions included bowling, cooking and taking care of her family. She also loved her dog, Nancy. She was deeply loved and will be missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved