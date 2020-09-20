BOTTOMS, Stuart Allen, 76, of Powhatan, Va., peacefully passed away on September 16, 2020. He was never married and did not have biological children, but he helped raise two of his nieces, Kimberly and Charlotte, and they cared for him until he passed. He was preceded in death by many loved ones, including his mother, Bernice Bottoms, with whom he lived and cared for most of his life. Stuart was fondly known as Uncle Stuart. He had a big heart and was a very generous person. He had several beloved dogs over the years that he treated like family. He loved the beach and always dreamed of going back to Florida. He was most excited during the winter holidays when the decorations went up and family would gather. He and his wonderful sense of humor will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Due to COVID-19 services will be held at a later date.



