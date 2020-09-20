1/1
Susan Ellen Young Lea
1944 - 2020
LEA, Susan Ellen Young, passed away on September 16, 2020. She was born in New York City on July 15, 1944. The family moved to Richmond, Va. in 1948, where she lived for many years and was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Susan graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1962 and attended Mary Washington College. Being an Army wife, she lived in several places here and abroad before settling back in Richmond to raise three children. After retiring from Owens and Minor in 2008, she moved to Pawleys Island, S.C., where she lived until her death. Susan is survived by her three beloved children, Dawn Dougherty (Brian) of the Florida Keys, Scott Lea (Annie) of New Orleans, La. and Brian Lea (Beth) of Raleigh, N.C.; three sisters, Cynthia Setzer (Bill) of Key West, Fla., Carol Beard (Dean) of Richmond, Va. and Chris Young of Pawleys Island, S.C.; six grandchildren, Seamus Dougherty, Ethan, Grayson, Zachary, Andrew and Benjamin Lea, who were the light of her life. Susan, we love you more than we can say. You brought such joy to our lives with your sweet nature, sense of humor and curiosity about all that life has to offer. We will celebrate that life every day. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N. Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
