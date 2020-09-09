1/
T. Waverly Heath
HEATH, T. Waverly, 98, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Sunday September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aurelia Heath. Waverly is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Heath; cousin, Floyd Palmore (Olivia). Mr. Heath was retired from W.M. Brown and Son Printing Company. He was an active member of Goochland Baptist Church, serving as the treasurer for many years. He was a WWII Army veteran, serving in Europe. The family will receive friends Wednesday (today), from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where his services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Goochland Baptist Church.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
SEP
10
Service
11:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Home
