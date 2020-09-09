1/
Terence T. Quarles Sr.
QUARLES, Terence T., Sr., 56, of Richmond, died September 3, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Teresa L. Quarles; two daughters, Chante and Loretta Quarles; son, Terence T. Quarles Jr.; mother, Alma Quarles; two brothers, Royall III and Cornelius (Andrea) Quarles; nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, George and Ruby Wells; sister-in-law, Teamera Wells-Lee (Kenny); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 11. Rev. Arlene Wimbush officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
