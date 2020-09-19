VOLK, Mr. Thomas Richard, 92, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on September 11, 2020. Tom was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on December 16, 1927, one of 10 children of the late Anna Fuerst and Joseph Edward Volk Sr. After 21 years of travel with the Navy, Tom and his family enjoyed over 38 years in Woodbridge and 18 years in the Lake of the Woods, west of Fredericksburg.
From 1945 to 1966, Tom served honorably in the United States Navy. During his Naval career, Tom served on both the USS Rockbridge, where he was a part of the recommissioning for the Korean War, and the USS Suribachi, as well as serving in various administrative roles both in Washington, D.C. and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He retired from the Navy in 1966 and started a second career with Lindstrom & Associates in Washington, D.C., from which he ultimately retired in the 1980s.
Tom was blessed throughout his life with his family and many great friends and was very active enjoying various sports and activities. He was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins through both the championship years as well as the lean years and loved watching the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to see extended family in Kentucky and Mississippi.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Mary Alice, to whom he was married for over 59 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Marsha Volk Phillips (married to Chip Phillips) of Richmond, Virginia and Susan Volk Comerford (married to Larry Comerford) of Lynchburg, Virginia; along with his son, Steve Volk of Woodbridge, Virginia. Tom was immensely proud of his seven grandchildren, Chase Phillips, Adam Phillips, Justin Phillips, Nick Comerford, Kelsey Comerford, Mary Kate Comerford and Riley Comerford.
A private funeral service will be held in Lynchburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or American Diabetes Association
.
Arrangements by Whitten Funeral Home, Lynchburg Va.