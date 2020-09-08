1/
Tina Nadine Eddings
1961 - 2020
EDDINGS, Tina Nadine, 59, of Richmond, gained her wings Saturday, August 29, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, mother, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held one hour prior to the 12 noon Celebration of Life service Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838. Interment Riverview Cemetery.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
11:00 AM
Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries
