FIELDS, VanTerry M., departed this life August 27, 2020. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at which time family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Refuge Temple Assembly Yahweh, 521 N. 1st St. Rev. Russell Brown officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store