HANCOCK, Vincent Daniel, 91, of Blackstone, Va., joined his wife, Janice; and parents, Aubrey and Etta Hancock in Heaven on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Hancock, Hope Hancock and Ann Filut (Marc); grandson, Andrew Hancock; and sister, Carolyn Moore. Mr. Hancock was a business owner and farmer who loved bluegrass music and enjoyed long walks through the woods on his farm. He was an Air Force veteran, a former deacon of Jonesboro Baptist Church and a life member and past officer of the Victoria Masonic Lodge. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jonesboro Baptist Church cemetery. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. www.clarkeandstaples.com