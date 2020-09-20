1/1
Vincent Daniel Hancock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANCOCK, Vincent Daniel, 91, of Blackstone, Va., joined his wife, Janice; and parents, Aubrey and Etta Hancock in Heaven on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Hancock, Hope Hancock and Ann Filut (Marc); grandson, Andrew Hancock; and sister, Carolyn Moore. Mr. Hancock was a business owner and farmer who loved bluegrass music and enjoyed long walks through the woods on his farm. He was an Air Force veteran, a former deacon of Jonesboro Baptist Church and a life member and past officer of the Victoria Masonic Lodge. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jonesboro Baptist Church cemetery. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. www.clarkeandstaples.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jonesboro Baptist Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue
Kenbridge, VA 23944
(434) 676-8281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clarke Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved