1/1
Virginia Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAILEY, Virginia, In loving memory of Virginia "Ginny" Bailey, 89, of Quinton, Va., who passed away on September 15, 2020. Ginny is survived by her daughters, Kathy Stanley and Lisa Stewart; grandchildren, Christopher Stanley, Jennifer Stanley, Joshua Stewart and Kristin Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Winter Stewart and Logan Griminger. Ginny's passion for music and the love of "Elvis" was adored by all. Ginny was a retired employee of the Federal Reserve Bank for over 35 years, enjoyed bingo with friends and family and was an avid reader. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at the Medical College of Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
8042228601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved