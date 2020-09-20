Virginia Bailey

BAILEY, Virginia, In loving memory of Virginia "Ginny" Bailey, 89, of Quinton, Va., who passed away on September 15, 2020. Ginny is survived by her daughters, Kathy Stanley and Lisa Stewart; grandchildren, Christopher Stanley, Jennifer Stanley, Joshua Stewart and Kristin Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Winter Stewart and Logan Griminger. Ginny's passion for music and the love of "Elvis" was adored by all. Ginny was a retired employee of the Federal Reserve Bank for over 35 years, enjoyed bingo with friends and family and was an avid reader. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at the Medical College of Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.