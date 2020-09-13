1/1
Wallace Nelson Davis
1930 - 2020
DAVIS, Wallace Nelson, Wallace "Wally" was born May 5, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Austin High School, Chicago in 1947 and the University of Ill., Champaign Urbana in 1951 with a B.S. in Chemistry. He was united in marriage to Jane Peterson in 1955. Wally worked in the chemical industry for over 35 years, primarily for Reichhold Chemicals Inc., where he retired as Division President. He served the Commonwealth of Virginia as Executive Director – Department of Air Pollution Control for six years. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 50 years. Wally was an active member of the Lutheran church, holding various elected positions and serving twice as Congregational President. He is survived by his wife, Jane; and three daughters, Carol Marcantonio (Rick), Nancy Wallace (Rick) and Barbara Jones (Phil); eight grandchildren, Michael, Tim (Jess) and John (Hannah York) Marcantonio; Ryan and Kevin Wallace; Morgan, Brian and Caroline Jones; and great-grandchild, Emilia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Our Savior's Way Lutheran Church, 43115 Waxpool Road, Ashburn, Va. 20148.

Go Cubs Go!

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
