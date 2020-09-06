1/1
Walter "Ty" Cullen
CULLEN, Walter "Ty", 78, passed away peacefully from heart disease September 2, 2020, at his home in Richmond, Va. Ty was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Jr. and Helen Tighe Cullen. Survivors include his life partner of 47 years, Larry Blanchard; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Aggie, Richmond; sister, Susan, Richmond; nephews and nieces and their spouses, Thomas and Amy Cullen, Roanoke; Anne Gray and Erik Siebert, Richmond; Lizzie and Peyton Cox, Richmond; Richard and Laura Cullen, Arlington; and Audrey Blanchard, Newport News. Ty graduated from Spring Hill College, Mobile, Alabama in 1963 and entered Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, La., where he received his Master's in Social Work in 1965. He developed a lifelong passion for helping others, especially those of special needs. His passion led to his collaboration and appearance as a congressional witness in 1973 in support of the nation's milestone children's protection legislation, S.1191, the bipartisan Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act. Ty spent his lifetime caring for neglected people and animals. In lieu of flowers or cards, contributions are appreciated and encouraged to aid needy people and animals. Services will be private.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
