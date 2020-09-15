RUSSELL, Wayne, age 50, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Wayne Russell Jr. and Malik Gary; seven sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Rev. Trevis Smith, eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.