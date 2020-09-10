1/1
Wilhelmina Jackson Cunningham
CUNNINGHAM, Wilhelmina Jackson, 89, a resident at Commonwealth Senior Living, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myles Ray Cunningham Sr. Surviving are her loving and devoted children, Miles Cunningham (Phyllis), Rita C. Wyatt (John) of Decatur, Ga. and Ethel C. Jackson (Willie); seven grandchildren, Angela, John IV, Tiffanii, Samantha, Tanielle, Myles III and Brittani; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Jackson; host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, September 11, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Rev. Frank Lomax III, eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
Ethel, Rita and Ray, My sincere condolences on the loss of your mother. I have fond memories and great appreciation for Mrs Cunningham‘s positive words and kindness. Her legacy of love for family and friends will be eternal.
Larry Kinton
Friend
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
