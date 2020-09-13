1/1
William Arthur Dorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORN, William Arthur, 85, of N. Chesterfield, died September 10, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Arthur and Emma Dorn. He graduated from Van Nuys college, served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years, including Vietnam and worked at Allied Chemical, now Honeywell, for 20 years. His wife of 58 years is Elizabeth Burks Dorn. They have two sons, Devin (Megan) and Brian; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Sydney, Hayden and William Dorn II; and niece, Lora Wall. He enjoyed his membership in the Masons--Past Worshipful Master--and Eastern Star as Worthy Patron, multiple times. Any memorial contributions should be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Central Baptist Church, North Chesterfield or the charity of your choice. Respecting COVID-19, only immediate family will be at the graveside service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved