William O. White
WHITE, William O., 67, of Richmond, departed this life on September 1, 2020. He is survived by five daughters, Cheryl Haskins (Kenneth), Sarah Johnson (Keith), Girlene Eady (Rodney), Gwendolyn and Wilhelmina Pendergrass; one son, Joseph Pendergrass; five brothers, Raymond, David, Charles, George and Mason; three sisters, Margaret, Henrietta and Bonnie; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Church of Christ, 3201 Sandy Lane. Interment Maury Cemetery.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson & Associates
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
804-222-1720
