1/1
James Linwood "Heck" Rice Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICE, James Linwood "HECK", Jr., died September 3, 2020. Born February 19, 1938, to Hazel Lovell Stroud and J. Linwood Rice in Waverly, Va. Later cared for by his second mother, Kathryn Gilliam Rice. Heck is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Betty Mattox Rice, affectionately always known as "SUSIE"; a son, James Linwood Rice III (Jimmy) predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Gregory Rhodes Rice (Melissa); brothers, Jeffrey G. Rice and Kenneth Harland; five grandsons and six great-grandchildren. He was a longtime resident of Hanover Courthouse, Va. and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as Senior Warden for two terms and currently as Trustee. Heck was a 50-plus year member of Ashland Masonic Lodge 168. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1956. He was an active member of Duck's Unlimited and was an award winning decoy carver. Heck graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Cadet Corps in 1956. He later attended VPI for one year, but became a fiercely loyal Hokie fan. The family would like to express many thanks to the Henry Fire Co. Station #6 and the Hanover EMS along with the loving care and professional attention provided by the nurses, doctors and daily staff members of Memorial Regional Hospital. They are truly heroes of today. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A life celebration will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. Condolences to family can be made at blileys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
Long time friend, mentor, inspirational, he will be missed in the decoy carving community. I will miss you.
Gordon Martin
Friend
September 10, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Rice
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved