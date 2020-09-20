PERKINSON, Caroline Bryant, of Midlothian, Va., the widow of Gordon Perkinson, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Susan Marie and Samuel Jennings Bryant; brothers, Bobby, Frank, Calvin, Richard, Addison and Ike Bryant; and sister, Dorothy Banton. She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Bryant (Betty); and her stepsons, Richard Moore and Brantley Perkinson. Caroline had many loved and appreciated family members and friends who helped her through her health challenges over the last several years. Caroline's perpetual sunny disposition and smile will be missed by all who crossed her path. Her courage and steadfastness through her health struggles will be an inspiration for all that know and remember her. The family wants to thank all those that shared their love and caring with her over the years. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.