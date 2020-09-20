My Dear Friend, I shall treasure the

friendship we have shared since the 70’s when you first came to DuPont.

I, always, referred to you as my

“prim and proper” friend. A unique

person. I, definitely, shall miss our

weekly phone conversation and texts

when we discussed politics. Your

positive attitude and strength during

the last few years has been an

inspiration to all your family members

and friends. Rest In Peace My Friend

My Love, Always,

Betty Rickmond



Betty Rickmond

Friend