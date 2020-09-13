1/1
Kenneth John Mason
1931 - 2020
MASON, Kenneth John, 88, of The Hermitage Richmond, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Simone Mason; and his beloved dog, Muffin. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Mason and Jean Wightman; and his grandson, Richard Ferguson (Nathan). Ken was born on December 12, 1931, in Tarrytown, N.Y. He graduated from Columbia University in 1953, then served two years in the U.S. Army. He spent the majority of his professional career working for Reynolds Metals Company. Ken loved God, his family, the Miami Dolphins, a good shrimp cocktail and bad dad jokes. Services private. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hermitage and the hospice staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their outstanding compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse, c/o The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. Arrangements by B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
