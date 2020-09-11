1/1
Beverly Mickens "BeBe" Anderson
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
ANDERSON, Beverly Mickens "BeBe", entered into eternal peace on September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Landonia Mickens; three sisters, Adele Johnson, Landonia Shelton and Jane Woolfolk; two brothers, Jack Mickens and Edmond Mickens Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Angela Meekins; son-in-law, Walton Meekins; granddaughter, MiKayla Meekins; two sisters, Elaine Mickens and Sarah Anderson; brothers-in-law, Douglas Anderson and Raymond Shelton Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viwing will be held at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, Ashland, Va., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services will be held at Providence Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., on Monday, September 14, at 12 noon. Attendance restricted to family and invited guests only. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. www.hwdabney.com


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
SEP
14
Service
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY
Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 798-8207
Memories & Condolences
22 entries
September 11, 2020
Sincere condolences to Elaine and the rest of the family.
God bless you today, tomorrow and always.
Sincerely,
Dorothy Green Brooks
Dorothy Brooks
Friend
September 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May the memories you all shared comfort you in this time of grief. BeBe will be missed, but will live in our hearts forever. Rest In Paradise my Larnell namesake.
Tamara (Larnell) Toliver
Friend
September 10, 2020
Elaine, Sarah, and the family,
May God give you strength and peace during this time of bereavement.
Eddie Winston Jr
September 10, 2020
My sincere prayers and condolences to the family. May God continue to bless you all.
Roslyn de Cordova
Friend
September 10, 2020
To the Family- We are so very sorry for your loss, our loss. Bebe will truly be missed. Hopefully you will find comfort in her memories.
Bernard & Lyn Taylor Jr
Family
September 10, 2020
My Condolence to the family of my classmate BeBe . I will always remember her smile and her comical personality. I am praying for comfort and peace to the family. May God continue to bless you.
Janice Harris Williams
Classmate
September 10, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family
Madeline
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Angie, I'm sorry that you're going through this but take care of yourself and your family during this difficult time.
Linda Morris
Family
September 10, 2020
Angela,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. Your mother was a beautiful and charming person with an exuberant personality which was infectious.You were blessed with all of her wonderful attributes. May you find peace and comfort in her treasured memories.❤
Clinton and Nell Latney Morris
Friend
September 10, 2020
My condolences to the Mickens and Anderson family. BB and I were classmates at Gandy and graduated from Patrick Henry HS. I will always remember BB with laughter, cause she always had something funny to say.

I pray that you will be strengthen by the word of God. He will never leave or forsaken you. He is always there to lift you when you feel down, just look to him.

Class of 1970 Patrick Henry HS
Marion Harris
Classmate
September 10, 2020
To Angela and Walton: Please accept my deepest sympathies for your loss. I hope you can find comfort in knowing the Lord is holding you in your grief while your mother basks in the love and light of God, living on in the hearts of all who knew and cherished her.
Paula Kane
Coworker
September 9, 2020
A wounded heart will heal in time, and when it does, the memory and love of our loved ones are sealed inside to comfort us. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Love,
The Timberlake Family
Margaret Royal
September 9, 2020
Angela so sorry to hear the passing of your mom. I feel your pain just buried my mom 6 months ago and just buried my dad a week ago .. Praying for strength and peace during this difficult time
Lisa Tunstall
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marilyn Black
September 9, 2020
To the family of BeBe... Jamestown memories will last forever. Was glad to see you and Elaine for Family day in 2017,2019, and spending time with us when Glo passed. I’m praying for our Jamestown families/neighbors...It will never be the same❤
Marilyn( Pooney) Black
Friend
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
September 8, 2020
Angie I still can't believe that your mother has transitioned on, but God needed an angel so he chose her. What better place for her to be resting, other than in the arms of the Lord. No more pain and suffering BeBe. I will always remember that big smile, and us growing up on Jamestown Road. I had so much fun with you and my cousin Gloria Toliver when growing up, and thank you both for letting me hang with you both even though I was younger. Rest in Peace and sending prayers up for the family.
Gwenevere Williams Taylor
Friend
September 8, 2020

Bebe was a joy to have in my company, we had plenty of great times together where we laughed and cried. Those are special moments I will cherish forever. She was such a sweetheart and true friend.
She will be missed but not forgotten...rest well Bebe until we cross paths again.
Antoinette Gordon Davis
Friend
September 8, 2020
We were very sadden to hear the passing of BB. May God continue to strength& bless the family with his never ending love. Butch & Mary Anderson
Ralph& Mary Anderson
Friend
September 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cathy Harris
Friend
September 8, 2020
My little sister I am going to miss you soooo much! We have so many memories, just too many to mention. I will always remember the great things we did as kids, as teenagers and grown adults. You will remain in my heart forever. I love you!
Sarah Anderson
Sister
September 8, 2020
You will never be forgotten Bebe! Not only were you my auntie but you were a friend! I will never forget all the fun times we had! Through it all you were loved! Love Val & Milan
Val Anderson
