Angie I still can't believe that your mother has transitioned on, but God needed an angel so he chose her. What better place for her to be resting, other than in the arms of the Lord. No more pain and suffering BeBe. I will always remember that big smile, and us growing up on Jamestown Road. I had so much fun with you and my cousin Gloria Toliver when growing up, and thank you both for letting me hang with you both even though I was younger. Rest in Peace and sending prayers up for the family.

Gwenevere Williams Taylor

Friend