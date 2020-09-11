Carroll G. PritchardAugust 4, 1947 - September 8, 2020Mr. Carroll G. Pritchard, 73, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton, following a period of declining health.Mr. Pritchard was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Paul Nelson Pritchard and Virginia Crawley Pritchard. Carroll began his career at NCSD in Morganton as a counselor and later as a job placement specialist in a vocational rehabilitation facility. Prior to retiring he began his 32 year career as a landscape designer and garden keeper for Sossoman Funeral Home. What began as a dirt bank in front of the building, quickly transformed into beautiful flower gardens and flowering trees by his creative inspiration. He also enhanced several residences and businesses with his container gardens and landscape designs. Carroll and his wife, Pat, created Pritchard Designs, providing wedding flowers and arranged flowers, until Carroll was no longer able to work. Carroll was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton where he provided his church family with arrangements in his signature style.Surviving his passing includes his wife of 51 1 years, Patricia Pritchard; daughters, Meredith Searcy and husband, Chad, and Blakeley Pritchard; brother, David Pritchard and wife, Janet; sister, Doris Brittain, and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Gabriel Searcy, Jacob Searcy, and Isaac Searcy; nieces, Tisha Fisher, and husband, Steve as well as their son, Patch, Gina Crump, and husband Rick, and Jenny Cody, and husband, David, as well as their children, Dylan Cody and Kendall Cody, Jalyn Stanley and her husband, Mauney, and their children, Hollyn Kolt; sister-in-law, Retha Beard and husband, Mike, and Etta Webster and husband, Mark; as well as a numerous amount of extended family members.The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Carolina Caring Hospice and Palliative care of Newton, for their compassionate and professional care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.The family will be having an outdoor service at First Baptist Church in Morganton Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2:30 p.m., with Dr. Thomas Bland Jr. officiating. The Pritchard family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2:20 p.m., prior to the service. The family does request all those in attendance bring and properly wear a mask for the receiving and service. They woul also like to thank you in advance for your coperation.