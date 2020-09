GREGWAREWallace WilliamSeptember 9, 2020Wallace William Gregware, 97, of Troutville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Wallace grew up in upstate New York and was a World War II veteran.He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years, Joyce; sons, Paul and Philip Gregware; parents, Henry and Vina Gregware; and siblings, Maefred LaPage and Earl Gregware.Wallace is survived by his daughter, Sheila Gilbert and daughter-in-law, Sharon Gregware. He is also survived by brother, Lyle Gregware; sisters, Viva Dumas (Clarence) and Lila King (Kenny); as well as seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com