Jeanne M. Bates
1947 - 2020
Bates, Jeanne M.

April 2, 1947 - September 8, 2020

Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, Larry; parents, William (Norma) Zentmire; sister, Sharon Keast.

Survived by children, Marisa (Tim) Lenear and Julie (Maurice) Champoux; grandchildren, Trevor, Eric, Nicci, Garron, Ryan; three sisters; two brothers.

VISITATION: Sunday, Sept 13, from 6-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, Sept 14, at 11am. Both services will be held at Celebration Covenant Church (16868 Giles Road, Omaha). Memorials in Jeanne's name can be made to the church.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Celebration Covenant Church
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Celebration Covenant Church
