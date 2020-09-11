Martinez, Leo E.
February 19, 1931 - September 8, 2020
Preceded in death by daughter, Claire Riveria. Survived by wife of 69 years, Martha; children: Rosalie (John) Casarez, Dennis Martinez, Kevin (Lori) Martinez; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; many other family and friends.
SERVICES: 2pm Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation begins one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152
(402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.