Eva Frances BumgarnerJuly 14, 1940 - September 6, 2020Eva Frances Bumgarner, 80, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Born July 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ransom and Pearl Fox.Frances is survived by her brother, Bob Fox; sister, Doris Fox; two nieces; one nephew; and two great-nephews.In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, James Garland Bumgarner; brother, Jim Fox.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Snowhill UMC.Sossoman Funeral Home